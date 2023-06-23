Will Wagner group change course of Russian war in Ukraine?

ALBAWABA - Following Wagner group's cheif claims that Russian forces have bombed near their camp, social media users have been debating whether the Russian paramilitary organization, will turn on Putin.

Earlier on Friday, Wagner cheif allegedly claimed that Russian forces bombed near the camp where Wagner group soldier are and resulted in the death of a huge number.

"We were ready to make concessions to the defence ministry, surrender our weapons," Yevgeny Prigozhin added in an audio message released by his spokespeople.

An advertising screen promoting private mercenary group Wagner sits on a building in Moscow on April 17, 2023. The slogan reads "Together we will win!". (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP)

"Today, seeing that we have not been broken, they conducted missile strikes at our rear camps," he maintained.

However, Russian defense ministry refused the claim by Wagner chief and called it "informational provocation."

Russia ministry released a statement: "All messages and video distributed on social networks on behalf of [Yevgeny] Prigozhin about the alleged strike by the [Russian military] on the camps of PMC Wagner in the rear areas do not correspond to reality and are an informational provocation."

In the middle of Wagner accusation and Russia's denial, social media users have allegedly claimed that if Wagner group turned on Russia, that might change the course of the Russian war in Ukraine in favor of Kyiv.

BREAKING: Wagner Group chief publishes video in which he claims to show the aftermath of a Russian military rocket attack on a Wagner camp.pic.twitter.com/2Sv3J9ecM8 — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 23, 2023

In spite of social media predictions, head of Wagner group announced a "march of justice," but confirmed its not a military coup.

Russian war in Ukraine began on Feb. 24, 2022 after the Russian President Vladimir Putin annoucned a "special military operation" in Kyiv.