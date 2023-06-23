Russian bombing targets Wagner soldiers

ALBAWABA - Russian bombing hit Wagner position in Ukraine killing a huge number of soldiers in Ukraine, Wagner leader allegedly said on Friday, AFP reported.

Wagner cheif allegedly accused Russian forces of attacking near the camp where group soldier are.

"We were ready to make concessions to the defence ministry, surrender our weapons," Yevgeny Prigozhin added in an audio message released by his spokespeople.

"Today, seeing that we have not been broken, they conducted missile strikes at our rear camps," he maintained.

On the other hand, Russian defense ministry denied allegations made by the Wagner chief.

Russia ministry released a statement: "All messages and video distributed on social networks on behalf of [Yevgeny] Prigozhin about the alleged strike by the [Russian military] on the camps of PMC Wagner in the rear areas do not correspond to reality and are an informational provocation."

After Wagner Group cheif bombing accusations, Russia's FSB intelligence agency said it has opened a "criminal case against Wagner Group founder Prigozhin for call of armed mutiny."