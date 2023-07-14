Tottenham icon Harry Kane wants to join Bayern Munich

Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane has reportedly decided he wants to join Bayern Munich ahead of the new season.

Sky Sports Germany says that the English striker has given informed the Bavarian giants of his intention to join them this summer.

The Bundesliga champions are confident they can secure the deal, despite reaching to no agreement with Spurs, who want to hold onto their player.

Tottenham believe that the 29-year-old is worth at least £100 million, although he only has a year left in his deal.

Bayern have also been linked with Napoli's Victor Osimhen, but are believed to be eyeing Kane who will cost them way less that the Nigerian.