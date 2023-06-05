Report: Lionel Messi on his way back to Barcelona

Relevo says that Lionel Messi could to be heading back to Barcelona, with the Liga champions preparing to sell players in the coming weeks.

La Liga has reportedly accepted the club’s financial viability plan, but will have to sanction the sale of some stars before sealing any deal.

The 35-year old will be leaving Paris Saint-Germain this summer after a modest two-year spell in the French capital.

He is being linked with an emotional return to Barca, despite the Catalan giants' financial struggles.

Messi is the main target for Al-Hilal and Inter Miami as well, with both sides willing to offer him lucrative deals.

However, it appears that a move back to the Camp Nou is gaining momentum.

Barcelona are set to finalize Antoine Griezmann's sale, and will free up funds following the release of Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Savings from Barca's basketball department reaching up to €40 million will also be added.

The club still needs further funds to facilitate Messi's return, and may sacrifice the likes of Ansu Fati, Abde Ezzalzouli and Raphinha.

Messi on his part has to remain patient for the time being, regardless of any mouth-watering offers that may come his way.