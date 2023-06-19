Real Madrid will not be chasing Kylian Mbappe this summer

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has confirmed that he won't be chasing Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe this summer.

The Madrid giants brought in Joselu on loan from Espanyol and won't be doing any more business in the upcoming weeks.

They had already secured the sevices of Jude Bellingham, Brahim Diaz (end of loan to AC Milan), and Fran Garcia.

When asked about a potential move for the PSG star, Perez revealed that the Joselu deal will be the last one for the club this transfer window as per Goal.

Mbappe was heavily linked with Real Madrid in the past, and rumors of him moving to the Santiago Bernabeu intensified following his decision not to extend his PSG deal beyond next season.

The 24-year-old will be entering the last year of his contract with the French club and is set to become a free agent next summer.