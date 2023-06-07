Real Madrid president plotting move for Harry Kane

Real Madrid are trying to cope with Karim Benzema's departure and are set to enter the transfer market in search for a proper replacement.

The France international decided to end his time at Madrid after a successful 14-year spell.

He went on to sign a three-year deal for Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad.

The Mail and Sport say that Los Blancos are plotting a move for Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

Club president Florentino Perez is readying a bid for the England captain that will be submitted in the coming weeks.

Kane prefers to remain in England as he eyes beating Alan Shearer's Premier League goals record.

However, the 29-year-old could be tempted to leave Spurs if a lucrative offer were to come his way.