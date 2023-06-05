Real Madrid consider Kane as ideal Benzema replacement

Real Madrid are in the process of finding a suitable successor to Karim Benzema who will be leaving this summer after an illustrious 14-year spell at the club.

The France international decided against renewing his Real deal, and has featured and scored in his final game for the club yesterday against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga.

Los Blancos are believed to be eyeing Tottenham striker Harry Kane to carry the mantle, as per Marca.

Tottenham understand that keeping Kane could become extremely difficult following their failure to qualify for European football next season.

Therefore, the London-based club prefer to sell the striker abroad giving Real Madrid an advantage over Manchester United.

Real boss Carlo Ancelotti is backing club president Florentino Perez in the quest to sign the Englishman.

The Spanish giants intend to hand the England captain Benzema's No9 shirt should he agree to make the move.