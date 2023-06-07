Messi rejects Saudi offer ahead of Inter Miami move

Lionel Messi appears to have decided on rejecting Al-Hilal offer in favor of making a long-awaited move to Major League Soccer side Inter Miami.

The Argentine star will be leaving Paris Saint-Germain in the coming weeks after confirming he will not be renewing his deal with the club.

Several sides have lined up in hopes of snatching the veteran striker on a free transfer this summer.

Clubs have shown interest in the 35-year-old star from the Premier League, La Liga, Saudi Pro League and MLS.

Barca seemed to be leading the race, but recent reports revealed that an emotional return to Camp Nou will be difficult.

Messi's family are reportedly against moving to Middle East, and interest from the Premier League has not resulted in any concrete offers.

The Athletic claims that Inter Miami are growing in confidence and believe the Argentine legend will be heading to the US.

A debut date of July 21 has been set for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner when Inter Miami take on Cruz Azul.