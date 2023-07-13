Manchester City open to selling Mahrez to Al-Ahli

Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli has reignited its interest in Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez, as per The Mail.

The Algeria international was linked with the same team at an earlier stage this transfer window, but a deal never materialized.

However, The Mail says that the 32-year-old is open to moving to the Middle East.

The Saudi's are offering the player a two-year deal worth around £43 million-a-year.

City are likely to accept selling Mahrez if Al-Ahly were to cough up £30m in the coming days, although the English giants prefer to keep the Algerian due to his ability to create chances and score goals.