  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Manchester City open to selling Mahrez to Al-Ahli

Manchester City open to selling Mahrez to Al-Ahli

Published July 13th, 2023 - 08:36 GMT
Manchester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez warms up before the start of the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg football match between Real Madrid CF and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 9, 2023. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)
Manchester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez warms up before the start of the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg football match between Real Madrid CF and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 9, 2023. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli has reignited its interest in Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez, as per The Mail.

The Algeria international was linked with the same team at an earlier stage this transfer window, but a deal never materialized.

However, The Mail says that the 32-year-old is open to moving to the Middle East.

The Saudi's are offering the player a two-year deal worth around £43 million-a-year.

City are likely to accept selling Mahrez if Al-Ahly were to cough up £30m in the coming days, although the English giants prefer to keep the Algerian due to his ability to create chances and score goals.

Tags:Riyad MahrezManchester CityAl-AhliSaudi Pro League

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now