Man Utd offer Napoli's Kim Min-jae a bumper deal

Manchester United has offered Napoli defender Kim Min-jae a lucrative offer ahead of his expected move to Old Trafford this summer.

The Red Devils are willing to pay the South Korean a salary worth €6-7m per season plus bonuses, according to Alfredo Pedulla.

The 26-year-old was one of Napoli's main stars this campaign and helped the team clinch the Italian League (Serie A) title for the first time in 30 years.

His performances attracted interest from multiple top European sides, and Manchester United are the most advanced in securing his services.

The English giants are set to tigger the £50 million buyout clause in Kim's current deal, which will be valid starting in July.

The former Fenerbahce defender made 45 appearances for Napoli across all competitions this season.