Man City agrees to sell Mahrez to Al-Ahli

Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli is set to sign Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez after striking a £30 million deal for the Algerian.

The UEFA Champions League winners were reluctant to let the 32-year-old leave.

However, City accepted to let the player leave after Al-Ahli made a bid that matched their valuation, according to GOAL.

The Algeria international will sign a three-year contract, with an option to extend for another year, as reported by The Athletic.

He will take no part in City's pre-season tour to Asia as he finalizes his move to Al-Ahli.

Manchester City are believed to be interested in Barcelona's Brazilian star Raphinha as a direct replacement for Mahrez.