Ilkay Gundogan linked with move to Saudi Arabia

Published June 7th, 2023 - 08:18 GMT
Manchester City's German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan arrives to take part in a team training session at Manchester City training ground in Manchester, north-west England on June 6, 2023, ahead of their UEFA Champions League final football match against Inter Milan. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Manchester City's German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan arrives to take part in a team training session at Manchester City training ground in Manchester, north-west England on June 6, 2023, ahead of their UEFA Champions League final football match against Inter Milan. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is being linked with a possible shocking move to Saudi Arabia.

The former Borussia Dortmund star will become a free agent in the summer, and Arsenal are hoping to get his signature this summer.

The Evening Standard has revealed that the German is interested in joining Mikel Arteta's side, given he can remain in the Premier League.

However, a massive offer coming his way from Saudi Arabia may be very hard for him to ignore.

Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad has managed to secure the services of Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema and are set to sign N'Golo Kante in the coming days. 

