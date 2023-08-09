Friendly: Red Bull Salzburg vs Inter Milan - probable lineups, prediction

  1. Home
Published August 9th, 2023 - 01:16 GMT
Members of Inter Milan celebrate after teammate Italian forward Sebastiano Esposito (not pictured) scored the equaliser during the football friendly match between Italy's Inter Milan and France's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the National Stadium in Tokyo on August 1, 2023. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP)
Members of Inter Milan celebrate after teammate Italian forward Sebastiano Esposito (not pictured) scored the equaliser during the football friendly match between Italy's Inter Milan and France's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the National Stadium in Tokyo on August 1, 2023. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP)

Inter Milan travel to meet Red Bull Salzburg in a pre-season friendly as both sides continue their preparations for the new campaign.

Match date: Wednesday, August 9
Kick-off time: 16:00 (GMT)
Venue: Red Bull Arena

Salzburg vs Inter Milan probable lineups

  • RB Salzburg possible Xl

Manager: Gerhard Struber

Alexander Schlager; Amar Dedic, Oumar Solet, Strahinja Pavlovic, Aleksa Terzic; Mads Bidstrup, Lucas Gourna-Douath, Maurits Kjaergaard, Oscar Gloukh; Roko Simic, Dorgeles Nene

  • Inter possible Xl

Manager: Simone Inzaghi

Filip Stankovic; Matteo Darmian, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni; Juan Cuadrado, Nicolo Barella, Davide Frattesi, Hakan Calhanoglu, Federico Dimarco; Marcus Thuram, Lisandro Martinez

Prediction

Salzburg 1-1 Inter: The Austrians should make life difficult for the visiting team and may clinch a draw when it's all said and done.

