  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Friendly: Manchester United vs Lyon - possible lineups, prediction

Friendly: Manchester United vs Lyon - possible lineups, prediction

Published July 19th, 2023 - 11:06 GMT
Manchester United's players pose for team photo during the UEFA Europa league knockout round play-off second leg football match between Manchester United and FC Barcelona at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, north west England, on February 23, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
Manchester United's players pose for team photo during the UEFA Europa league knockout round play-off second leg football match between Manchester United and FC Barcelona at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, north west England, on February 23, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Manchester United kick-off their preparations for the new season with a friendly match in Scotland against Olympique Lyonnais on Wednesday.

Match date: Wednesday, July 19
Kick-off time: 13:00 (GMT)
Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

Manchester United vs Lyon probable lineups

  • Man Utd possible XI 

Manager: Erik ten Hag 

Nathan Bishop; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Bruno Fernandez; Mason Mount, Fred, Kobbie Mainoo; Antony, Jordan Hugill, Jadon Sancho.

  • Lyon possible Xl

Manager: Laurent Blanc

Anthony Lopes; Sael Kumbedi,  Mamadou Sarr, Sinaly Diomande, Nicolas Tagliafico; Corentin Tolisso, Johann Lepenant, Jeff Reine-Adelaide; Jeffinho, Alexandre Lacazette, Amin Sarr

Prediction

Man Utd 1-1 Lyon: The two sides are still in their early stages of preparation for the upcoming season and will enter the match without several players, specifically Ten Hag's United.

Tags:Manchester UnitedOlympique LyonnaisLyon

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now