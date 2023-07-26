  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Friendly: Inter Milan vs Al-Nassr - possible lineups, prediction

Friendly: Inter Milan vs Al-Nassr - possible lineups, prediction

Published July 26th, 2023 - 12:26 GMT
Nassr's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo looks on as he runs after ball during the King Cup quarter-final football match between al-Nassr and Abha at Mrsool Park Stadium in Riyadh on March 14, 2023. (Photo by Fayez NURELDINE / AFP)
Nassr's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo looks on as he runs after ball during the King Cup quarter-final football match between al-Nassr and Abha at Mrsool Park Stadium in Riyadh on March 14, 2023. (Photo by Fayez NURELDINE / AFP)

Al-Nassr and Inter Milan will clash in a friendly on Thursday at the Yanmar Stadium Nagai in Osaka.

Match date: Thursday, July 27
Kick-off time: 10:30 (GMT)
Venue: Yanmar Stadium Nagai

Inter Milan vs Al-Nassr probable lineups

  • Inter possible Xl (3-5-2)

Manager: Simone Inzaghi

Filip Stankovic; Stefan De Vrij, Yann Aurel Bisseck, Alessandro Bastoni; Juan Cuadrado, Davide Frattesi, Kristjan Asllani, Hakan Calhanoglu, Federico Dimarco; Marcus Thuram, Lautaro Martinez

  • Al Nassr possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Manager: Luis Castro

Nawaf Al-Aqidi; Sultan Al-Ghannam, Ali Lajami, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Alex Telles; Marcelo Brozovic, Seko Fofana; Khalid Al-Ghannam, Anderson Talisca, Abdulrahman Ghareeb; Cristiano Ronaldo

Prediction

Inter 1-0 Al Nassr: The Italian giants will face a solid opponent and may clinch a tough win at the end as they seek more momentum ahead of the new season.

Tags:Inter MilanAl-NassrCristiano Ronaldo

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now