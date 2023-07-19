Friendly: Chelsea vs Wrexham - probable lineups, prediction

Mauricio Pochettino begins his reign at Chelsea on Wednesday when the Blues take on Wrexham at the Kenan Memorial Stadium in North Carolina.

Match date: Wednesday, July 19

Kick-off time: 23:30 (GMT)

Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Chelsea vs Wrexham probable lineups

Chelsea possible Xl

Manager: Mauricio Pochettino

Kepa Arrizabalaga; Malo Gusto, Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell; Conor Gallagher, Enzo Fernandez, Carney Chukwuemeka; Raheem Sterling, Nicolas Jackson, Mykhaylo Mudryk

Wrexham possible Xl

Manager: Phil Parkinson

Ben Foster; Will Boyle, Ben Tozer, Eoghan O'Connell; Ryan Barnett, Luke Young, Elliot Lee, Andy Cannon, Jacob Mendy; Paul Mullin, Sam Dalby

Prediction

Chelsea 3-1 Wrexham: Pochettino will be hoping to impose his vision upon his new players and a first win will give the team a much needed boost ahead of the new upcoming season.