FIFA bans Al-Nassr from registering new players

Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr have been banned from registering new players this summer by FIFA, as reported by the Daily Mirror.

The Riyadh-based club failed to pay Ahmed Musa's former club Leicester add-ons as per the player's deal.

The winger joined the Saudi club for £14 million in 2018, and was released in 2020.

FIFA have now ruled that Al-Nassr failed to pay the Nigerian's former club £390,000 in performance-related add-ons.

Football's governing body warned the Saudi side in 2021 of possible penalties if they did not pay up.

Sources claim that the registration ban could last for up to three upcoming transfer windows.

Al-Nassr managed to buy Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan this transfer window.

Therefore, the Saudi Public Investment Fund is reportedly ready to do whatever is needed to lift the ban.