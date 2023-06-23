Chelsea star Lukaku against potential sale to Al-Hilal

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku will fight back against attempts to sell him to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal, according to the Evening Standard.

The Blues are trying to get rid of the Belgium international for a hefty sum of cash this summer.

However, the former Manchester United star has no desire to move to the Middle East.

Lukaku is even willing to reduce his current salary to seal a move to a club of his choice.

A return to Inter Milan is preferred by the Belgian, despite concrete interest from their city rivals AC Milan.

The 30-year-old's deal with Chelsea runs until the summer of 2026, but the club is hoping to offload him as soon as possible.

The London-based club is working on selling several players this summer following a disappointing season locally and on the European front.