Chelsea planning move for Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie

Chelsea are hoping to secure the services of Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie, as per Relevo.

New Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino has identified the Ivorian as a target.

The midfielder failed to convince Xavi Hernandez during his short spell with the Catalan giants so far.

The 26-year-old seems to be on his way out of Barca, despite arriving less than a year ago on a free transfer.

The former AC Milan star is wanted in Saudi Arabia, but is not keen on a move to the Middle East, making a switch to London a more appealing option.

Kessie was a key player for Milan before deciding to leave to Barcelona on a free transfer last summer.