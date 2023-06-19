Chelsea keen on selling Koulibaly to Al-Hilal

  1. Home
Published June 19th, 2023 - 08:07 GMT
Chelsea's Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly arrives to attend a team training session at Chelsea's Cobham training facility in Stoke D'Abernon, southwest of London on October 10, 2022, on the eve of their UEFA Champions League group E football match against AC Milan. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
Chelsea's Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly arrives to attend a team training session at Chelsea's Cobham training facility in Stoke D'Abernon, southwest of London on October 10, 2022, on the eve of their UEFA Champions League group E football match against AC Milan. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

Chelsea are keen on selling defender Kalidou Koulibaly to Al-Hilal for an impressive £25 million.

The Senegal international joined the Blues for £32.4m last summer but failed to leave a lasting impression at Stamford Bridge.

The 31-year-old managed to score two goals in 32 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions last term. 

Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed that Koulibaly is close to accepting a move to Saudi Arabia.

Chelsea duo Edouard Mendy and Hakim Ziyech are also believed to be heading to the Middle East in the coming days.

The London-based club is going through an overhaul after missing out on European qualification for the first time since 2016.

Tags:Chelsea FCKalidou KoulibalyAl-HilalSaudi Pro LeagueHakim ZiyechEdouard Mendy

