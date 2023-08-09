Wildfires ravage Hawaii island amid hurricane Dora's impact

ALBAWABA - Hawaii's Maui Island is grappling with a dual disaster as wildfires rage amidst Hurricane Dora's aftermath. The hurricane's force has fueled the rapid spread of flames, creating a dire situation authorities are struggling to control.

The blaze ignited on Maui Island, part of Hawaii's island chains, amidst the tumultuous conditions following Hurricane Dora. Fueled by hurricane winds, the fire remains stubbornly uncontained. Maui's Acting Governor, Sylvia Luke, declared an emergency and activated the Hawaii National Guard for assistance.

ZEKE KALUACounty of Maui / County of Maui/AFP

Strong winds, reaching 97 kilometers per hour, complicate firefighting efforts as the fire engulfs the island. The gusts not only fan the flames but also cause widespread power outages, leaving residents in the dark. Helicopters dispatched to aid firefighting face hindrances from fallen trees and power lines caused by the hurricane.

Tragically, homes have succumbed to the dual disaster. Roughly 1,100 acres in Maui's Kula region are now ash, and two houses are destroyed. Around 80 individuals from almost 40 homes have been evacuated. A staggering 13,000 homes grapple with power cuts resulting from the combined fire and hurricane effects.

Meteorologist Jeff Powell explained the unique challenge. Hawaii finds itself caught between a high-pressure system to the north and a low-pressure system from Hurricane Dora, causing dry, windy conditions that intensify the fire's volatility.

Firefighting teams face an arduous task as they strive to control the blaze while contending with the aftermath of Hurricane Dora. The combined impact underscores the unpredictability of nature and the resilience required to confront its destructive power.