Blazing fury strikes Marmaris forests once more!

ALBAWABA - A massive forest fire has erupted in the picturesque district of Marmaris in Muğla, Turkey, prompting swift action from both aerial and ground forces. The cause of the fire, which started in a wooded area known as Yalancıboğaz, is still unknown.

The billowing smoke has cast a dark veil over the town, visible from multiple vantage points. In order to protect the nearby Aksaz Naval Base Command, precautionary measures have been implemented.

In a display of solidarity, the local police force and the Muğla Fire Department have joined forces, dispatching their riot control vehicles (TOMA) and firefighting teams to assist in the firefighting efforts.

Marmaris’te şehir merkezine çok yakın bir noktada orman yangını başladı. pic.twitter.com/Q1YT5A9MRs — Pusholder (@pusholder) June 23, 2023

The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry has announced a comprehensive aerial operation to combat the Marmaris forest fire. A fleet of 14 aircraft and 35 helicopters have been deployed to battle the raging inferno. Meanwhile, on the ground, a dedicated team of 82 fire trucks, 5 bulldozers, and 472 personnel continue to tirelessly fight the flames.

The Marmaris Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has revealed that an 85-year-old beekeeper named M.Y. has been taken into custody. The suspect allegedly ignited the fire unintentionally with embers near his beehives, situated in the vicinity of the fire's outbreak. While M.Y. claims innocence, stating that the fire rapidly spread due to gusts of wind, authorities are diligently examining the evidence.

In a coordinated effort, the Turkish Coast Guard Command has ensured the safety of helicopters by clearing naval units from the area designated for water refills.

Local citizens have also rallied together to support the firefighting operations, with volunteers arriving with tractors carrying water tankers to aid in extinguishing the flames.



The collaborative efforts of air and ground forces, along with the unwavering determination of local communities, continue to hold hope for the containment and eventual extinguishing of the inferno.