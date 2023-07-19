Breaking Headline

WhatsApp faces sudden stop in many countries

Dr. Mansour Al-Maswari

Published July 19th, 2023 - 09:23 GMT
Highlights
Users in these countries allegedly reported being unable to access the platform, sparking concerns and questions about the cause behind the disruption

ALBAWABA- In a surprising turn of events, the instant messaging application of WhatsApp has experienced a sudden cessation in several countries including Jordan, Yemen, and several others.

Users in these countries allegedly reported being unable to access the platform, sparking concerns and questions about the cause behind the disruption. More details to follow as the situation unfolds.

