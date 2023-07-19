Iranian ambassador to Saudi Arabia to assume duties soon

ALBAWABA- Iran announced the arrival of its newly appointed ambassador, Ali Reza Enayati, to Saudi Arabia to assume his duties. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian confirmed this on state television, expressing optimism for stable economic cooperation with Saudi Arabia.

Iranian foreign minister also addressed the minor issues during the Hajj season, praising the prompt resolution through communication with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan.

Notably, Iran opened its embassy in Riyadh in June and appointed Ali Reza Enayati as the ambassador to Saudi Arabia. Preparations have also been made to reopen the Saudi embassy in Tehran and the consulate general in Mashhad.

Diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran were restored in March after seven years of negotiations brokered by China. The relations were severed in 2016 following an attack on Saudi diplomatic facilities in Iran by Iranian protesters, in response to the execution of Shiite Saudi cleric Nimr al-Nimr by Saudi authorities seven years back.