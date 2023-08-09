USA bars investments in China's strategic tech sectors

ALBAWABA- US President John Biden has intensified tensions with China by issuing an executive order that bans American investments in critical technology sectors capable of enhancing Beijing's military capabilities.

The move comes amid growing conflicts between the world's two largest economies and reflects an effort to prevent American support for China's military modernization.

According to New York Times, the order specifically targets venture capital and private equity firms, prohibiting them from funding Chinese projects related to semiconductor development, microelectronics, quantum computing, and specific artificial intelligence applications.

While the Treasury Department emphasized the measure's narrow focus and alignment with existing export controls, China may interpret it as part of a broader strategy to curb its ascent.

This order emerges at a crucial point in U.S.-China relations and coincides with bipartisan efforts in Congress to impose similar investment limitations.