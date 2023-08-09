Pakistani Prime Minister announces government dissolution ahead of interim arrangements

ALBAWABA- In a significant move, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has announced plans to recommend the dissolution of the current government to President Arif Alvi, signaling the start of interim arrangements leading up to upcoming elections.

During a farewell address to the National Assembly, Sharif expressed gratitude for their support and revealed his intention to formally request the government's dissolution from President Alvi. This move aims to pave the way for an interim administration that will oversee matters until the scheduled October elections.

This decision, strategically timed just before the end of Sharif's 16-month constitutional term, reflects an effort to ensure a smooth and stable transition of power. In his speech, Sharif also critiqued his predecessor, Imran Khan, attributing the challenges of his term to the previous administration's shortcomings.

Notably, Imran Khan has faced a series of legal battles since his removal from office last year, culminating in his recent arrest due to a court ruling on charges of "unlawful gains." Khan has consistently maintained that these legal actions are politically motivated and denies the allegations.

Sharif's announcement holds significance as Pakistan navigates a crucial phase in its political landscape, showcasing a strategic approach to maintain stability during this transitional period and ensure a seamless change of leadership.