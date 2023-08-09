Pakistani President dissolves parliament and government ahead of elections

ALBAWABA- In a significant development, Pakistani President Arif Alvi has taken steps to dissolve both the government and the parliament on Wednesday, setting the stage for anticipated elections that might extend into the next year.

The presidency's official statement conveyed that "the president dissolved the National Assembly upon the recommendation of the Prime Minister."

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی نے قومی اسمبلی تحلیل کر دی



صدر مملکت نے قومی اسمبلی کی تحلیل وزیر ِ اعظم کی ایڈوائس پر آئین کے آرٹیکل 58 ایک کے تحت کی pic.twitter.com/B7kGkMWLEh — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) August 9, 2023

This maneuver clears the path for a transitional government composed of technocrats, responsible for orchestrating the upcoming elections. Legal stipulations dictate that elections must occur within 90 days of parliament's dissolution; however, Shahbaz Sharif's government signaled the likelihood of a delay.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif announced his intention to propose the dissolution of the current government to President Arif Alvi, marking the commencement of interim measures leading up to the impending elections.

