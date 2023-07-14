Clashes and Internet disruption in Khartoum and Omdurman

ALBAWABA - communications and internet services stopped abruptly in the capital, Khartoum, amid escalating confrontations between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces.

Meanwhile, violent clashes in the east of the city of Al-Fateb, near the White Nile, and west of Kalakla, Sudan, accompanied by explosions.

The recent summit of Sudan's neighboring countries, which took place on Thursday, stressed the political scene, the inevitability of protecting the Sudanese state and its institutions. He expressed deep concern about the deteriorating humanitarian conditions prevailing in the country.

AFP

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi delivered the closing statement, calling for full respect for Sudan's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The statement stressed non-interference in the internal affairs of Sudan, stressing that the ongoing conflict remains an internal matter.

The United States strongly condemns the ethnic killings in Sudan's Darfur region and supports the International Criminal Court's investigation into the matter.

Sudan's representative to the United Nations has called for legal amendments to enhance cooperation with the ICC.

Idris stressed that handing over wanted persons to the court adheres to legal provisions, and requires new legal procedures to ensure compliance.

With the International Criminal Court launching its investigations into the escalating conflict in Darfur since mid-April, including alleged killings, sexual violence, arson, displacement and crimes against children, the pursuit of justice continues amid growing concerns.