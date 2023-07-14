You won't believe how much money Can Yaman will make in Viola Come Il Mare 2

ALBAWABA - Can Yaman is unstoppable as the actor is preparing for the second season of his hit Italian series Viola Come Il Mare (translated to: Purple Like The Sea).

Turkish actor Can Yaman is ready to record the new episodes of the well-known Mediaset drama "Viola come il mare". After the resounding success of season one, Can Yaman and Francesca Chillemi will return to television in the coming months with the second season. Filming will begin in the next few days, the cast will be divided between the capital of Italy and Sicily to shoot every single scene.

In the last few hours there has been a reading of the scripts, and therefore, the countdown has officially begun to kick off filming and airing.

Can Yaman promotes Viola Come Il Mare 2 through a video on Instagram

A few hours ago, the beloved actor went to Instagram to post a motorcycle video and promote the show.

Can wrote in the caption:

"A beautiful second season of 12 episodes awaits us. #ViolaComeIlMare2

Today was the script reading. We are all happy. I continue to get into Francesco Demir's mood even at night."

How much Can Yaman will earn per episode?

According to Twitter page @arab2turk, The Turkish handsome will earn 200,000 Euros (close to 5,885,358 Turkish Liras) per episode.

So for the entire show of 12 episodes, Yaman will make a whopping of 2.4 million Euros (close to 70.6 million Turkis Liras).