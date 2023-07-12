Outrage grows as controversy surrounds Travis Scott concert in Egypt

ALBAWABA - In a surprising turn of events, the upcoming Travis Scott concert in Egypt has become a hotbed of controversy, with demands for its cancellation echoing across the country.

The popular rapper, known for his energetic performances and chart-topping hits, has been accused of engaging in "satanic rituals" and promoting the controversial "Afrocentric" movement.

Travis Scott, in his quest to promote his latest album "Utopia," took to Twitter to announce his highly anticipated show scheduled for July 28th, to be held against the grand backdrop of the Giza Pyramids. However, this announcement has reignited a fierce debate surrounding cultural appropriation and alleged connections to occult practices.

Egypt, no stranger to canceling events deemed offensive or culturally insensitive, recently canceled a comedy show by American actor and comedian Kevin Hart on similar grounds of Afrocentrism. The movement asserts that ancient Egyptian civilization was built by dark-skinned Africans, a claim that has garnered both support and criticism.

The news of the concert has sparked widespread outrage among Egyptian activists, who have taken to social media platforms to express their discontent. Hashtags such as "#Cancel_Travis_Concert" and "#Ban_Travis_Scott_Concert" have trended on Twitter, with users voicing their concerns about the alleged promotion of divisive ideologies.

Despite the growing backlash, tickets for the concert sold out in record time. The concert organizers, facing mounting pressure, have remained tight-lipped on the controversy, leaving fans and critics eagerly awaiting their response.