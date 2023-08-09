  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Kim Kardashian tests for cancer and fans are furious

Kim Kardashian tests for cancer and fans are furious

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published August 9th, 2023 - 12:19 GMT
Kim's fans were furious
Kim's fans were furious with her post (Instagram)

ALBAWABA - Kim Kardashian promoted a machine that scans the whole body and is able to detect cancer and diseases, but fans were not too happy about it.

On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian shared with her followers a picture of a new machine called Prenuvo, a machine that detects cancer, aneurysms ad other diseases, Kardashian shared the post to urge her followers and fans to use it, as the scan machine has the ability to detect diseases before symptoms arise. 

Kim assured her followers that her post is not an advertisement, but information she liked to share as this machine saved her friends' lives. 

The TV star who appeared in the picture wearing scrubs and posing next to the machine penned her post: "I recently did this @prenuvo scan and had to tell you all about this life-saving machine."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

She added: "The Prenuvo full-body scan has the ability to detect cancer and diseases such as aneurysms in their earliest stages before symptoms arise. It was like getting an MRI for an hour with no radiation. It has really saved some of my friends' lives and I just wanted to share #NotAnAd"

But Kim's fans were furious as they stated she is advertising a machine that no one can afford, one user wrote: "Kim, this is for wealthy people. People can’t afford food right now," while another wrote: "The fact majority of society can’t even afford insurance for a simple wellness checkup."

kIim Kardashian

Another comment read: "Wow thanks so much for sharing something 90 percent of the population can’t afford!" and one fan replied: "Maybe donate some of your millions to get people scanned."

Here are the prices of Prenuvo scans

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

Tags:Kim KardashianCancerMRI

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now