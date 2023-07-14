Is it true that Rahaf Mohammed has died in a car accident in Canada? (video)

ALBAWABA - Social media have been buzzing with Rahaf Mohammed Al Qunun's death a few weeks now. People also have been circulating a video of the way she dies. But is it true that Rahaf has lost her life where she currently resides in Canada?

At the end of last June, Saudi fugitive Rahaf Mohammed Al Qunun's name was trending on social media because of the rumor of her death.

Social media users started circulating a video of a fatal car accident claiming that it's for Rahaf.

Tweep @Queen_Augus2030 shared the video and captioned it with "Rahaf's doom".

After the news have been heavily circulated among people and many started to believe it, it turned out to be a rumor, and Rahaf herself broke her silence to put an end to the fake news.

On her Twitter account, she wrote: "It looks like I'm going to start filing lawsuits over these rumors!!!"

شكلي ببدا ارفع قضايا على هالاشاعات!!! — Rahaf Mohammed رهف محمد (@rahaf84427714) June 20, 2023

And on her official Instagram page, she also posted a story debunking her death rumor.