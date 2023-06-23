Inside Eda and Buğrahan's magical wedding

ALBAWABA - Eda Ece and Buğrahan Tuncer's tied the knot on June 21, 2023.

Turkish couple, Eda Ece and Buğrahan Tuncer celebrated their wedding on June 21 in a huge ceremony at the Four Seasons in Istanbul.

Among the attendees at the wedding were the cast of Yasak Elma, in adition the the families of both love birds, Buğrahan and Eda.

What caught the attention of many was her fancy and simple wedding dress, which was designed by celebrity fashion designer, Zuhair Murad, and the actress accessorized in Tiffany & Co.

Nesrin Cavadzade, 40, attended the wedding alongside her mother, and went viral on social media for her catchy revealing look at the ceremony.

Cavadzade donned a black gown, with a complete opening from the chest and abdomen area, but the star covered her breast with chains made of pearls.