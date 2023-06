ALBAWABA Japan’s Hiroo Tanaka, 92, won the 60-meter dash at the World Master Athletics Championships in Poland in the ‘over 90s’ category with a time of 10.95 seconds.

مسن بعمر 92 عام يفوز بسباق جري 60 متر خلال 10 ثواني فقط 🤯! pic.twitter.com/RpezTHzvls — Gorgeous (@gorgeous4ew) June 5, 2023

Tanaka covered a distance of 60 meters in a time of 10.95 seconds, surpassing all his competitors by a clear margin.

The Spanish newspaper "MARCA" mentioned that Tanaka still possesses good physical abilities, despite reaching the age of 92.