NASA's ISS Communication crisis: A Russian system rescues the day!

ALBAWABA - In an unprecedented incident at NASA, a power outage at the Johnson Space Center in Houston disrupted communication with the International Space Station (ISS) on Tuesday. During the interruption, Mission Control was unable to send commands to the ISS, leaving the astronauts on board momentarily cut off.

To resolve the situation, NASA turned to the Russian communication system, which enabled contact to be reestablished with the seven astronauts on the ISS after a 20-minute disruption. The power outage occurred while maintenance work was being carried out at the Johnson Space Center.

Joel Montalbano, the program manager for the space station, reassured the public that there was no cause for alarm as they had a backup command and control system ready for such contingencies. Within 90 minutes, the backup system was activated, marking the first time NASA utilized this contingency plan.

It's worth noting that the safety of the crew and the space station itself was never compromised during the incident. This incident highlights the importance of having robust backup systems in place to ensure seamless communication and operations in critical situations.

In related news, Russia, a key partner in the ISS program, announced plans last year to launch its own space station project by 2024, but later confirmed its commitment to stay part of the ISS program until 2028. The collaboration between Roscosmos, NASA, the Canadian Space Agency, the European Space Agency (ESA), and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency continues to contribute to significant advancements in space exploration.