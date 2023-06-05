Mannequin or dead body? Egyptian man on motorcycle stirs debate

ALBAWABA - An Egyptian man was called by the police after a photo of him went viral on social media.

A photo showing an Egyptian man on a motorcycle has circulated the internet due to an unusual leg coming out of a bag attached to the vehicle.

Social media users have widely shared the photo showing a man with a bag and a human-like leg coming out of it and claimed that this belongs to a dead body he was going to bury somewhere. Many also accused the Egyptian man of being an organ trader.

On the other hand, some others denied that it could belong to his "dead wife" and reportedly said that it could be a mannequin.

مصر…



صورة أثارت ضجة لشخص على دراجة نارية يحمل شيء ملفوف ببطانية يخرج منه رِجل بشرية قال رواد وسائل التواصل إنها جثة زوجته التي قتلها والآن سيأخذها بعيداً لإخفاء معالمها.



بعد تحقيق الشرطة اتضح أن الشاب عامل توصيل من بلدة قرب الزقازيق تلقّى طلب توصيل مانيكان (دُمية لعرض الملابس) pic.twitter.com/NECPksc4UN — إياد الحمود (@Eyaaaad) June 4, 2023

According to local media, the man turned out to be a delivery person and he clarified that he was carrying a mannequin and was supposed to transfer it somewhere in Egypt.

The Egyptian man is from a town near the Zagazig region, in the eastern part of the Nile Delta.

According to "Cairo 24," the man was identified as Mohammad and he works for a very famous delivery company in Cairo when he got a mission to deliver a mannequin before a person took a photo claiming he was holding a dead body which went viral and caused wide controversy in Egypt.