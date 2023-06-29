Is Egypt’s new 20-pound bill sporting an LGBTQ+ rainbow

ALBAWABA – The new plastic issue of Egypt’s 20-pound bill sporting an LGBTQ+ rainbow-similar design has sparked controversy among Egyptians and activists on social media since it was issued last week.

The Central Bank of Egypt introduced a new plastic denomination of the 20-pound bill, in a first step towards switching to plastic currencies.

Several other countries around the world have been following this approach since 1988.

In a press statements, Egyptian economist Hani Aboul Fotouh said that the new Egyptian currency has many advantages. However, he highlighted the watermark used on the currency, which resembles a spectrum of the rainbow.

Turns out, the rainbow watermark is in fact a part of an anti-counterfeit measure introduced in the new issue, he explained.

Advanced printing techniques are used to create a multicolored optical effect that reflects light rays and gives the bill a unique look, he added.

The new 20-pound Egyptian bill - Source: AlBawaba

The plastic currency has been introduced so far by about 50 countries as it features: