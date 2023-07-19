'Sleeping beauty': Biden takes a nap during Herzog visit

ALBAWABA - Video showing U.S. President Joe Biden appearently falling a sleep during the visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Herzog's paid a trip to the White House on July 18 with the aim to "demonstrate steadfast American commitment to Israel," CNN reported.

During the visit, Biden was holding talks with Israeli president then he was seen holding his hands together and talking while his eyes were closed where many claimed he feel asleep while talking.

The video has gone viral on social media and Memes crashed the internet where many people mocked the 80-year-old U.S. president.

Biden, who went into sleep mode as an object of ridicule of Americans: "Use our pillows for sleeping anywhere." For them it's funny, but for you? This only says that the president in the United States is a nominal figure and other people (reptilians?) rule the country (and the… pic.twitter.com/LfjRBO7wb9 July 19, 2023

Some allegedly claimed that Biden was talking while sleeping. Another called him: "Sleeping beauty- in reference to Disney Princess which is famous for sleeping."

In the footage, Herzog was seen weirdly looking at Biden who was seen with his eyes closed then he looked at press as according to social media users he was speechless and helpless.

A netizen said: "My dream Is to sleep as peacefully as Joe Biden during a meeting."

Another added: "Israeli president tries to figure out if Biden is still awake or talking in his sleep."