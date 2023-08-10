Russian history schoolbook defends war in Ukraine

ALBAWABA - Russian kids will start learning about the country's "special military operation" in Ukraine in a new edition of the history schoolbook.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Feb. 24, 2022, in a televised speech a "special military operation" in Kyiv.

Nowadays, the Russian Ministry of Education has added a new chapter in the history schoolbooks to teach kids about the Russian war on Ukraine defending and praising Moscow's decision to start the invasion.

(Photo by Yuri KADOBNOV / AFP)

The history schoolbook will be taught to high school students who are in the 11th grade across Russia. The announcement of the new history book was at a press conference in Moscow by Russia’s education minister, Sergey Kravtsov.

Kravtsov defended his decision of the new history schoolbook: "conveying the aims [of the Ukraine offensive] to schoolchildren," detailing that Moscow conducted the "special military operation" for "demilitarization and denazification."

(Photo by Yuri KADOBNOV / AFP)

The Russian minister further maintained that after the "victory" in the "special military operation" in Ukraine, the education ministry will further add more details to the history schoolbook, which he said was written in less than five months.

The book also highlights the war in 2014 in the Crimea describing Russian soldiers “saving peace," when Moscow annexed the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine, which the history schoolbook repeatedly labeled as a "nazi state'.