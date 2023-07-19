Zionist settlers storm Prophet Joseph's tomb in Nablus

ALBAWABA- In a shocking act of aggression on Palestinian lands, hundreds of Zionist settlers have forcefully entered the sacred site of Prophet Joseph's Tomb in the eastern region of Nablus.

The incident has sparked tensions and unrest in the area. Palestinian resistance fighters confronted the intrusion, detonating an explosive bulldozer during the settlers' raid.

عاجل | مراسلة #الجزيرة: مئات المستوطنين يقتحمون قبر النبي يوسف في المنطقة الشرقية في مدينة نابلس — الجزيرة - عاجل (@AJABreaking) July 19, 2023

So far, three Palestinians have been wounded by live bullets, and a child is reported to have suffered from suffocation. The situation remains highly sensitive.