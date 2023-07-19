Zionist settlers storm Prophet Joseph's tomb in Nablus

ALBAWABA- In a surprising turn of events, the instant messaging application of WhatsApp has experienced a sudden cessation in several countries including Jordan, Yemen, and several others . توقف مفاجئ ...
Highlights
So far, three Palestinians have been wounded by live bullets, and a child is reported to have suffered from suffocation
ALBAWABA- In a shocking act of aggression on Palestinian lands, hundreds of Zionist settlers have forcefully entered the sacred site of Prophet Joseph's Tomb in the eastern region of Nablus.
The incident has sparked tensions and unrest in the area. Palestinian resistance fighters confronted the intrusion, detonating an explosive bulldozer during the settlers' raid.
So far, three Palestinians have been wounded by live bullets, and a child is reported to have suffered from suffocation. The situation remains highly sensitive.