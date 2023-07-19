Breaking Headline

  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Zionist settlers storm Prophet Joseph's tomb in Nablus

Zionist settlers storm Prophet Joseph's tomb in Nablus

Dr. Mansour Al-Maswari

Mansour Al-Maswari

Published July 19th, 2023 - 09:40 GMT
Breaking
Highlights
So far, three Palestinians have been wounded by live bullets, and a child is reported to have suffered from suffocation

ALBAWABA- In a shocking act of aggression on Palestinian lands, hundreds of Zionist settlers have forcefully entered the sacred site of Prophet Joseph's Tomb in the eastern region of Nablus. 

Also ReadIsrael and Palestinian Authority agree to halt Israeli military operations in JeninIsrael and Palestinian Authority agree to halt Israeli military operations in Jenin

The incident has sparked tensions and unrest in the area. Palestinian resistance fighters confronted the intrusion, detonating an explosive bulldozer during the settlers' raid.

 So far, three Palestinians have been wounded by live bullets, and a child is reported to have suffered from suffocation. The situation remains highly sensitive.  

Tags:IsraelPalestinian territoryIsraeli aggressionNablus

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now