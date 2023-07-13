  1. Home
  3. Yemeni activists launch E-campaign in solidarity with besieged Taiz city

Dr. Mansour Al-Maswari

Published July 13th, 2023 - 10:01 GMT
Taiz city
A demonstrator holds a sign reading in English "end Taiz [Taez] siege" demanding the end of a years-long blockade of the area imposed by Yemen's Huthi rebels on the Yemeni third city on May 25, 2022. (Photo by AHMAD AL-BASHA / AFP)
Highlights
The plight of the people of Taiz has largely been overlooked, receiving insufficient attention in terms of condemnation, exposure, and efforts to bring an end to their suffering

ALBAWABA- As the largest city in Yemen in terms of population, Taiz city in the middle of Yemen has seen its infrastructure crippled and essential roads blocked, making daily life unbearable for its inhabitants. This oppressive control over Taiz has persisted for an alarming 3000 days, constituting a clear crime against humanity.

Also ReadThe Houthi Siege of Taiz Path Must End For a Peace DealThe Houthi Siege of Taiz Path Must End For a Peace Deal

The plight of the people of Taiz has largely been overlooked, receiving insufficient attention in terms of condemnation, exposure, and efforts to bring an end to their suffering. Consequently, their will to live has been greatly diminished, and they continue to endure escalating hardships on a daily basis.

In their campaign, the activists expressed their resentment over the siege of Taiz which serves as a damning testament to the racism and atrocities committed by the Houthi militants, which reveals their complete disregard for human life and fundamental rights. Moreover, it exposes the shortcomings and duplicity of international organizations, including the United Nations and various human rights groups, that are meant to protect and advocate for human rights.

The enduring suffering endured by the people of Taiz should serve as a poignant reminder of the urgent need for stronger international action and support. It is crucial to alleviate their plight, address their dire situation, and hold the responsible parties accountable for their crimes.

