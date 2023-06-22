US Coast Guard finds debris field near Titanic sub search area

ALBAWABA - Coast Guard in the Unites States announced that they found debris field near search area for Titanic-tour sub.

At the begining, Coast Guards were still probing whether about this debris belong to the Titanic submarine or not.

However, after probe, debris found ealier floor "has been assessed to belong to the external body of the Titan submarine," CNN confirmed after a memo.

Despite debris, Coast Guards to continue search operation for the crew of the Titan sub.

According to the memo, the debris was located on the ocean floor, roughly 500 meters off of the bow of the Titanic, and it was found around 8:55 a.m. ET.

BBC reported citing dive expert David Mearns, the debris includes "a landing frame and a rear cover from the submersible".

Hours ago, Coast Guard estimated that Oxygen supply ran out in Titanic submarine after it went missing with 5 people on board since Sunday.

Among the four people on the sub-board are "British explorer Hamish Harding, British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son. Also the CEO of the submersible company Stockton Rush and French explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet."

According to sources, the crew of the Titan submersible went missing after contact with its surface vessel - the Polar Prince - was cut off an hour and 45 minutes after the dive on Sunday.

Five people on board went missing while on a trip for a tourist trip to watch the Titanic wreck. The eight-day journey costs about $250,000 for each person.