UN chief criticizes Iraq's Telegram shutdown and rights concerns

ALBAWABA - In a significant development, Volker Türk, the UN's High Commissioner for Human Rights, has strongly condemned the recent shutdown of the messaging app Telegram in Iraq.

Türk characterized this action as a direct infringement on the fundamental freedom of expression, asserting that it stands in clear contradiction to internationally recognized human rights standards.

Speaking from Baghdad after a series of meetings with Iraqi authorities, Türk expressed his deep concern over this move, stating that it not only curtails the ability of citizens to communicate freely but also raises alarming questions about the country's commitment to upholding basic human rights principles. He underscored that a vibrant and unrestricted digital space is essential for fostering democracy and open discourse.

Türk's criticism extended beyond the Telegram shutdown, as he also addressed a range of pressing human rights issues in Iraq, including the ongoing drought crisis, allegations of torture within the prison system, and instances of oppression. The UN Human Rights Chief's comments highlight the urgent need for Iraq to address these concerns and ensure that its actions align with international human rights norms.

The international community is closely monitoring these developments, with concerns growing about the implications of such actions on Iraq's human rights record and its position on the global stage. As the situation unfolds, global attention remains focused on how Iraq will respond to these criticisms and what steps it will take to safeguard fundamental freedoms and human rights.