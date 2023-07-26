Ukraine's security service claims Crimea bridge attack

ALBAWABA - In a surprising development, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Vasyl Malyuk, publicly revealed that the Strategic Security Department was behind the attack on the Crimean Bridge in October of the previous year, marking the first time they had claimed responsibility for the incident.

Amidst the ongoing hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, the highly strategic Crimean Bridge, which connects Russia and Crimea, remains a prime target for attacks.

As Malyuk revealed, "Various special operations and missions were carried out. While some of them will be publicly discussed after achieving success, others will remain undisclosed. The destruction of the Crimean Bridge on October 8th last year was one of our actions."

However, Malyuk refrained from commenting on the most recent attack on the bridge, which occurred on July 17th.

The Crimea Bridge Attack:

During the previous year's attack on the Crimea Bridge, a truck explosion ignited a fire in fuel-carrying train cars, tragically claiming the lives of three individuals. Although the bridge suffered substantial damage, it was swiftly repaired by Russia and reopened. In the recent July 17th attack, a couple lost their lives while their daughters sustained injuries.

Significance of the Crimea Bridge:

The Crimea Bridge plays a pivotal role in connecting Russia's Krasnodar region to the Crimea Peninsula, which was annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014. The 19-kilometer-long bridge, built at a cost of $3.7 billion, serves as a crucial supply route for Russia's military actions in the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions during the attacks that began on February 24, 2022.