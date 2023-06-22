ALBAWABA - Titanic sub passengers were believed to "sadly been lost," according to OceanGate statement on Thursday.

OceanGate released in a statement: “We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost."

The company maintained: "These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans."

It added: "Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew."

(Photo by Handout / OceanGate Expeditions / AFP)

The statement comes at time after derbis was found and was assessed to belong to the external body of the Titan submarine, a memo read by the CNN confirmed.

U.S. Coast Guard said on Thursday that the Titanic sub may have experienced an internal explosion.

Despite debris, Coast Guards to continue search operation for the crew of the Titan sub.

The U.S. Coast Guard said that debris was located deep the ocean, roughly 500 meters off of the bow of the Titanic, and it was found around 8:55 a.m. ET.