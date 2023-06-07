Sweden agrees to extradite PKK supporter to Turkey

ALBAWABA - Swedish Supreme Court agrees to extradite a PKK supporter to Turkey, a primary demand of Ankara's in exchange for their support of Sweden's accession to NATO.

The Swedish government now has the decision of whether they wish to extradite the PKK supporter to the Turkish government. The Aftonbladet newspaper said that he would be the first PKK supporter extradited by Sweden to Turkey, AlArabiya reported.

🔴 القرار يلبي شرطاً رئيسياً وضعته أنقرة للموافقة على انضمام ستوكهولم إلى حلف #الناتو



🔴 السويد كانت قد شهدت احتجاجات داخلية على سعيها الانضمام إلى الناتو وإقرار قانون جديد لمكافحة الإرهاب يقول المحتجون إنه وليد ضغط تركي



لتفاصيل أكثر | https://t.co/O7ArULmGf4#العربية pic.twitter.com/hxr8foD2Km — العربية (@AlArabiya) June 7, 2023

In Turkey, the man was given a four-year and seven-month prison term in 2014 for drug smuggling, but he was later released on parole. The man, who had moved to Sweden, was apprehended in August 2022 after Turkish prosecutors demanded that he serve his entire sentence.

Ratification of Sweden's entry into NATO, which needs a unanimous vote, is still pending in Turkey and Hungary. Turkey is delaying the vote because Ankara claims Stockholm is a haven for "terrorists," particularly PKK members.

Sweden announced their bid to join NATO in May 2022, shortly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.