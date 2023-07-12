Spanish minister rides bicycle, faces backlash

ALBAWABA - Spanish Minister Teresa Ribera went viral after being seen riding a bicycle to the climate change summit venue. However, Ribera faced backlash after it was revealed that she traveled using a private jet, which some calling it a "hypocritical move".

After a video circulated of the minister showing her riding a bicycle while escorted by a number of cars. The video sparked controversy across Spanish social media as some deemed it "hypocritical" and said it was a PR stunt.

This is so surreal. The socialist Spanish minister uses a private jet to attend a climate conference. 100 metres before the venue she gets out off the limo and takes a bicycle. The security cars follow her. pic.twitter.com/NkSF3hJrOH — David Vance (@DVATW) July 11, 2023

Ribera, who is the Minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge of Spain, was seen getting off her car about 100 meters away from the venue and continuing her ride cycling.

An account on Twitter posted the video quoted: "Teresa Ribera's stunt regarding making an entrance by arriving in bicycle at a climate summit, traveling barely a hundred meters, escorted by two armored gasoline cars is another image that perfectly defines this government".