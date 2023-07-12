Breaking Headline

  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Spanish minister rides bicycle, faces backlash

Spanish minister rides bicycle, faces backlash

Published July 12th, 2023 - 07:23 GMT
Teresa Ribera
Spain's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge Teresa Ribera attends a press conference. "AFP PHOTO / LA MONCLOA / FERNANDO CALVO"

ALBAWABA - Spanish Minister Teresa Ribera went viral after being seen riding a bicycle to the climate change summit venue. However, Ribera faced backlash after it was revealed that she traveled using a private jet, which some calling it a "hypocritical move".

After a video circulated of the minister showing her riding a bicycle while escorted by a number of cars. The video sparked controversy across Spanish social media as some deemed it "hypocritical" and said it was a PR stunt. 

Ribera, who is the Minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge of Spain, was seen getting off her car about 100 meters away from the venue and continuing her ride cycling. 

An account on Twitter posted the video quoted: "Teresa Ribera's stunt regarding making an entrance by arriving in bicycle at a climate summit, traveling barely a hundred meters, escorted by two armored gasoline cars is another image that perfectly defines this government".

Tags:Teresa RiberaSpainClimate change

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now