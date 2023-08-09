Saudi Arabian Embassy Commences Operations in Iran

ALBAWABA - TEHRAN, August 15, 2023 - In a significant diplomatic development, the Saudi Arabian Embassy has officially launched its operations in the Islamic Republic of Iran as of Monday, August 15th.

According to a reliable source within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the embassy's activities have been in motion for the past three days.

The establishment of this embassy follows a series of diplomatic initiatives aimed at strengthening ties between Tehran and Riyadh. The commencement of the embassy's operations comes in the wake of President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi's visit to Beijing, where intensive negotiations took place to address and finalize various matters between the two nations. This culminated in the signing of a trilateral statement in Beijing on March 9th, 2023, marking the initiation of efforts to restore and enhance bilateral relations.

Moreover, in a reciprocal move, on June 6th, the Embassy and Consulate of the Islamic Republic of Iran were officially reopened in Riyadh and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, alongside the formal establishment of a permanent representation of Iran to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. This series of diplomatic actions signifies a notable step towards fostering cooperation and dialogue between the two countries after a period of strained relations.

The recent inauguration of the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Tehran is expected to pave the way for further diplomatic engagement, economic collaboration, and regional stability. As Iran and Saudi Arabia continue to navigate their diplomatic journey, the international community watches closely for potential ramifications on regional dynamics and global politics.