Russian General Sergey Surovikin reportedly arrested

ALBAWABA - Reports claimed that Russian General Sergey Surovikin was reportedly arrested due to alleged knowledge about Wagner group rebillion last week, The Moscow Times reported.

The Russian newspaper added citing two sources close to the apparatus of the Ministry of Defense that deputy commander of the joint group of Russian troops in Ukraine was arretsed. However, Russian government has not confimed the reports.

The two sources, meanwhile, rejected to say where is Sergey Surovikin now.

Due fonti nella Difesa russa sostengono al Moscow Times che il generale Sergey Surovikin, vicino a Prigozhin, è stato arrestatohttps://t.co/jC9bTQrUXh — jacopo iacoboni (@jacopo_iacoboni) June 28, 2023

"In the context of Prigogine. Apparently he [Surovikin] chose the side [of Prigozhin during the rebellion] and they grabbed him by the balls," one of the sources revaled.

Earlier, Kremlin’s spokesperson Dmitri S. Peskov said that Russian authorities are investigating whether General Sergey Surovikin helped plan Wagner Chief Prigozhin’s actions last Friday.