Royal decree enacting social protection law in Oman

ALBAWABA- Omani Sultan, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said issued a Royal Decree to enact the Social Protection Law, which includes several key provisions. The law requires the Chairman of the Social Protection Fund's Board of Directors to issue the executive regulations within six months of the decree's issuance.

According to the ONA, until the executive regulations are issued, the existing systems, regulations, and resolutions will continue to be in effect, as long as they align with the new law's provisions.

The Social Protection Law project establishes a system that includes tools and programs aimed at all segments of society, covering citizens and residents in the Sultanate of Oman, to provide social and retirement protection.

However, the new decree replaces the first article of Royal Decree No. 15/2021 with new provisions concerning the unified system for extending insurance protection to military personnel from GCC citizens working outside their home countries within any GCC member state.

Besides, the provisions related to work-related injury and occupational disease insurance for non-Omani workers will take effect after three years from the issuance date. The provisions of the sixth chapter of the third section of the law will come into effect after two years from the issuance date.